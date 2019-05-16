Bajaj Finance standalone net profit rises 49.92% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 42.83% to Rs 4886.54 crore

Net profit of rose 49.92% to Rs 1113.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 742.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 42.83% to Rs 4886.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3421.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.58% to Rs 3890.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2484.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.56% to Rs 17383.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12637.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

