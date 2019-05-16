Bajaj Finance standalone net profit rises 49.92% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 42.83% to Rs 4886.54 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finance rose 49.92% to Rs 1113.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 742.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 42.83% to Rs 4886.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3421.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.58% to Rs 3890.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2484.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.56% to Rs 17383.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12637.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4886.543421.20 43 17383.9712637.38 38 OPM %69.7368.94 -69.5767.16 - PBDT1764.511168.58 51 6172.673933.18 57 PBT1725.581139.33 51 6035.303831.22 58 NP1113.59742.77 50 3890.342484.51 57
