Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 43.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Saven Technologies rose 43.21% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.932.6235.6229.011.631.081.571.031.160.81

