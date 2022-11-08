Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 43.21% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 3.93 croreNet profit of Saven Technologies rose 43.21% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.932.62 50 OPM %35.6229.01 -PBDT1.631.08 51 PBT1.571.03 52 NP1.160.81 43
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
