Kamadgiri Fashion consolidated net profit rises 283.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.12% to Rs 75.53 crore

Net profit of Kamadgiri Fashion rose 283.33% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 75.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales75.5372.54 4 OPM %5.565.05 -PBDT2.051.49 38 PBT0.590.09 556 NP0.460.12 283

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 12:41 IST

