Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 178.59 points or 2.33% at 7486.38 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 5.76%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 4.47%),Coal India Ltd (down 4.1%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 3.7%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 3.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 3.28%), Oil India Ltd (down 2.64%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.3%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.97%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 1.94%).

On the other hand, Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 0.76%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 0.45%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.4%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 560.64 or 0.99% at 55925.38.

The Nifty 50 index was down 165.7 points or 0.98% at 16705.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 154.69 points or 0.57% at 27071.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.96 points or 0.42% at 8132.53.

On BSE,1348 shares were trading in green, 1946 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

