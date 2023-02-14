SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit declines 46.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.67% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net profit of SBEC Systems (India) declined 46.43% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.67% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.670.7567.1688.000.170.330.170.330.150.28

