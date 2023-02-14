JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ester Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.27 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit declines 46.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.67% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net profit of SBEC Systems (India) declined 46.43% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.67% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.670.75 -11 OPM %67.1688.00 -PBDT0.170.33 -48 PBT0.170.33 -48 NP0.150.28 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU