SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit declines 46.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.67% to Rs 0.67 croreNet profit of SBEC Systems (India) declined 46.43% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.67% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.670.75 -11 OPM %67.1688.00 -PBDT0.170.33 -48 PBT0.170.33 -48 NP0.150.28 -46
