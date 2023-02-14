Western India Plywoods consolidated net profit rises 87.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.59% to Rs 29.15 crore

Net profit of Western India Plywoods rose 87.27% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 29.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.29.1526.607.996.052.051.411.620.921.030.55

