Ester Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.27 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Western India Plywoods consolidated net profit rises 87.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.59% to Rs 29.15 crore

Net profit of Western India Plywoods rose 87.27% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 29.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales29.1526.60 10 OPM %7.996.05 -PBDT2.051.41 45 PBT1.620.92 76 NP1.030.55 87

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:21 IST

