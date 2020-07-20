SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit rises 13.80% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.06% to Rs 2152.20 crore

Net profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services rose 13.80% to Rs 393.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 345.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.06% to Rs 2152.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2068.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2152.202068.2936.5930.35556.17561.87528.26532.55393.29345.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)