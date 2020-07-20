JUST IN
SBI Cards Q1 PAT rises 14% to Rs 393 cr

SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit rises 13.80% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.06% to Rs 2152.20 crore

Net profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services rose 13.80% to Rs 393.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 345.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.06% to Rs 2152.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2068.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2152.202068.29 4 OPM %36.5930.35 -PBDT556.17561.87 -1 PBT528.26532.55 -1 NP393.29345.60 14

Mon, July 20 2020. 16:26 IST

