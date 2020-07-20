Moschip Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.73% to Rs 23.79 croreNet Loss of Moschip Technologies reported to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.73% to Rs 23.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23.7930.79 -23 OPM %4.88-2.44 -PBDT-0.87-1.70 49 PBT-3.15-3.96 20 NP-3.15-3.86 18
