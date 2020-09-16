SC Agrotech standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Anubhav Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
SBI complains to CBI after Rs 411 crore loan defaulter flee country
Delhi court allows ED to interrogate Christian Michel
Chit fund case: CBI opposes in SC bail plea of private firm's MD
SC Agrotech standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of SC Agrotech declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.120 0 OPM %-141.670 -PBDT0.010.02 -50 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.010.02 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU