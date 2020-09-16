JUST IN
Jai Balaji Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 86.75 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.24% to Rs 315.84 crore

Net Loss of Jai Balaji Industries reported to Rs 86.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 18.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.24% to Rs 315.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 814.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales315.84814.79 -61 OPM %-13.123.46 -PBDT-62.925.76 PL PBT-86.75-18.38 -372 NP-86.75-18.38 -372

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 10:41 IST

