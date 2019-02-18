JUST IN
HCL recognised as Leader in ADM for banking, financial and insurance applications
Kaycee Industries standalone net profit declines 15.91% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 3.86% to Rs 5.48 crore

Net profit of Kaycee Industries declined 15.91% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.86% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.485.70 -4 OPM %10.958.77 -PBDT0.600.59 2 PBT0.500.51 -2 NP0.370.44 -16

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 16:12 IST

