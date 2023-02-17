Schaeffler India standalone net profit rises 21.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.82% to Rs 1794.65 crore

Net profit of Schaeffler India rose 21.16% to Rs 230.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 190.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 1794.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1523.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.75% to Rs 879.21 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 629.12 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.50% to Rs 6867.42 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 5560.51 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1794.651523.22 18 6867.425560.51 24 OPM %19.2418.85 -18.8517.47 - PBDT362.56308.05 18 1368.521040.25 32 PBT309.57256.88 21 1162.06843.14 38 NP230.98190.64 21 879.21629.12 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)