Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit rises 12.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Somi Conveyor Beltings rose 12.20% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.07% to Rs 21.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.21.9215.116.988.870.860.800.610.550.460.41

