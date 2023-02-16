JUST IN
Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit rises 12.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 45.07% to Rs 21.92 crore

Net profit of Somi Conveyor Beltings rose 12.20% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.07% to Rs 21.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.9215.11 45 OPM %6.988.87 -PBDT0.860.80 8 PBT0.610.55 11 NP0.460.41 12

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 13:27 IST

