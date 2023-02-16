JUST IN
Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.55% to Rs 15.33 crore

Net profit of Savera Industries rose 7.69% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.55% to Rs 15.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15.3310.39 48 OPM %13.7616.46 -PBDT2.461.95 26 PBT1.801.30 38 NP1.401.30 8

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 13:27 IST

