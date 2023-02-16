Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.55% to Rs 15.33 crore

Net profit of Savera Industries rose 7.69% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.55% to Rs 15.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.15.3310.3913.7616.462.461.951.801.301.401.30

