Uniinfo Telecom Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.21% to Rs 15.59 croreNet loss of Uniinfo Telecom Services reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.21% to Rs 15.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15.5910.59 47 OPM %-0.134.06 -PBDT-0.170.31 PL PBT-0.660.04 PL NP-0.570.04 PL
