Schaeffler India standalone net profit rises 3.08% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 16.07% to Rs 1186.29 crore

Net profit of India rose 3.08% to Rs 107.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 103.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.07% to Rs 1186.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1022.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.09% to Rs 419.80 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 388.39 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.98% to Rs 4561.51 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 3933.14 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

