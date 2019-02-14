JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit declines 24.60% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Schaeffler India standalone net profit rises 3.08% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.07% to Rs 1186.29 crore

Net profit of Schaeffler India rose 3.08% to Rs 107.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 103.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.07% to Rs 1186.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1022.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.09% to Rs 419.80 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 388.39 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.98% to Rs 4561.51 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 3933.14 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Dec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1186.291022.01 16 4561.513933.14 16 OPM %14.4818.06 -16.2117.34 - PBDT195.65196.49 0 823.40731.52 13 PBT156.85161.24 -3 674.90593.36 14 NP107.15103.95 3 419.80388.39 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements