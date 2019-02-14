GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 66.94% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GPT Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 16.42% in the June 2018 quarter
Subex consolidated net profit declines 42.94% in the December 2018 quarter
Weizmann Forex standalone net profit declines 94.94% in the December 2018 quarter
Kushal consolidated net profit declines 94.20% in the September 2018 quarter
Mercury Trade Links standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 21.63% to Rs 138.06 croreNet profit of GPT Infraprojects declined 66.94% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 138.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 113.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales138.06113.51 22 OPM %11.7716.69 -PBDT9.4913.95 -32 PBT3.807.94 -52 NP2.046.17 -67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU