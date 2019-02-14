JUST IN
Business Standard

GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 66.94% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 21.63% to Rs 138.06 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects declined 66.94% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 138.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 113.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales138.06113.51 22 OPM %11.7716.69 -PBDT9.4913.95 -32 PBT3.807.94 -52 NP2.046.17 -67

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:39 IST

