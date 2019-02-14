Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 5.64% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 11.97% to Rs 1185.85 crore

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 5.64% to Rs 306.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 289.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.97% to Rs 1185.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1059.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1185.851059.12 12 OPM %42.1239.67 -PBDT516.47436.66 18 PBT504.59422.23 20 NP306.02289.69 6

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:39 IST

