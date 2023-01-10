Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd and Tanla Platforms Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 January 2023.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd and Tanla Platforms Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 January 2023.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd soared 12.61% to Rs 200.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70298 shares in the past one month.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd surged 7.53% to Rs 454.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80284 shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors Ltd spiked 6.42% to Rs 414.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd jumped 6.21% to Rs 326. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 85389 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21490 shares in the past one month.

Tanla Platforms Ltd spurt 5.61% to Rs 740.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50879 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28442 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)