Schneider Electric Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.85% to Rs 229.59 crore

Net loss of Schneider Electric Infrastructure reported to Rs 25.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.85% to Rs 229.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 286.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 29.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 24.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.42% to Rs 1384.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1390.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales229.59286.44 -20 1384.411390.31 0 OPM %-5.670.48 -1.952.18 - PBDT-21.777.35 PL -9.1029.42 PL PBT-27.101.46 PL -30.933.63 PL NP-25.751.46 PL -29.58-24.37 -21

First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 17:09 IST

