SEAMEC update on drydocking of vessel 'SEAMEC Gallant'

SEAMEC announced that the company's vessel "SEAMEC Gallant" is scheduled for Statutory Drydocking at Oman Dry Dock Company, Oman.
The drydocking will commence around 31 December 2021 and the period would be 25 days approx.
After the completion of the Dry Docking, the vessel will be returned to continue its employment with Fastfreight, Singapore.
