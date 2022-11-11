JUST IN
Nifty November futures trade at premium
Seasons Furnishings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 79.81% to Rs 1.87 crore

Net profit of Seasons Furnishings reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 79.81% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.871.04 80 OPM %18.722.88 -PBDT0.320.02 1500 PBT0.29-0.01 LP NP0.290 0

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:08 IST

