Seasons Furnishings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 79.81% to Rs 1.87 crore

Net profit of Seasons Furnishings reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 79.81% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.871.0418.722.880.320.020.29-0.010.290

