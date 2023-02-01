Sagar Productions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 82.16% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net loss of Sagar Productions reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 82.16% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.331.85-9.090-0.030-0.030-0.030

