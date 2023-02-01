Sagar Productions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 82.16% to Rs 0.33 croreNet loss of Sagar Productions reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 82.16% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.331.85 -82 OPM %-9.090 -PBDT-0.030 0 PBT-0.030 0 NP-0.030 0
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
