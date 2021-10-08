SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Coastal Corporation Ltd, Golden Tobacco Ltd, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd and S E Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 October 2021.

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 207.55 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48800 shares in the past one month.

Coastal Corporation Ltd crashed 5.35% to Rs 298.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35998 shares in the past one month.

Golden Tobacco Ltd tumbled 4.98% to Rs 163.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1574 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15743 shares in the past one month.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd pared 4.96% to Rs 403.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 57268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35651 shares in the past one month.

S E Power Ltd plummeted 4.93% to Rs 10.02. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60487 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12133 shares in the past one month.

