Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 125.14 points or 2.95% at 4122.25 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 5.81%), Sobha Ltd (down 2.82%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.19%),DLF Ltd (down 2.15%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.59%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.95%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.25%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.09%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 364.32 or 0.61% at 60042.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 99.75 points or 0.56% at 17890.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 226.39 points or 0.78% at 29314.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.32 points or 0.44% at 9032.05.

On BSE,1778 shares were trading in green, 1452 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

