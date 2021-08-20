Sensex down 158 pts, Nifty near 16,500; realty shares tumble

-
ALSO READ
Indiabulls Housing Finance and Indiabulls Commercial Credit enter into co-lending partnership with Central Bank of India
Indiabulls Housing to sell MF business to Groww for Rs 175 cr
Indiabulls Housing Finance to divest its entire stake in MF biz to Groww Group
Nifty slips after hitting record high
Benchmarks trade with minor cuts; Tata Motors slips over 4%
-
Equity indices traded with modest losses in mid afternoon trade. The Nifty traded a tad below 16,500 mark. Metal and realty shares tumbled.
At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 157.51 points or 0.28% at 55,472.27. The Nifty 50 index declined 77.35 points or 0.47% at 16,491.65.
The broader market tumbled. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 1.53% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.39%.
The market breadth was weak.
On the BSE, 767 shares rose and 2374 shares fell. A total of 136 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index slumped 3.33% to 374.35, falling for fifth consecutive trading session. The index has declined 6% in five days.
Oberoi Realty (down 4.9%), DLF (down 4.85%), Brigade Enterprises (down 3.87%), Indiabulls Real Estate (down 3.63%), Prestige Estate (down 3.58%) and Sunteck Realty (down 3.18%) were top losers in realty space.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Eicher Motors rose 0.83%. The company said its shareholders at the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 17 August 2021 have rejected the proposal for re-appointment of Siddhartha Lal as managing director of the company for a period of 5 years with effect from 1 May 2021. Payment of remuneration was not passed with requisite majority.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) slumped 12.16% to Rs 21.30 after Nitin Chugh resigned from the position of managing director and CEO of the bank.
Numbers to Track:
In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee fell to 74.425 from its previous closing of 74.2475.
MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2021 settlement rose 0.07% to Rs 47,200.
The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.11% to 93.67.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2021 settlement fell 32 cents or 0.48% to $69.4 a barrel.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU