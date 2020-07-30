Sensex, Nifty decline for 2nd day

The Sensex and the Nifty ended with steep losses on Thursday, mirroring negative global cues. The Nifty slipped below its crucial 11,100 mark. Weakness in HDFC twins and Bharti Airtel put pressure on bourses.

As per the provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 356.63 points or 0.94% at 37,714.56. The Nifty 50 index lost 111.65 points or 1% at 11,091.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index lost 0.4% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.38%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1053 shares rose and 1589 shares fell. A total of 170 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 17,039,160 with 667,218 deaths. India reported 5,28,242 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 34,968 deaths while 10,20,582 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Unlock 3.0 guidelines:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on 29 July issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside containment zones, as a part of Unlock 3.0, which will come into effect from 1 August. The Centre directed the states governments to allow/prohibit activities outside containment zones after proper assessment of the situation. As per the guidelines, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from 5 August 2020. Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till 31 August 2020.

Sebi Regulation:

Market regulator Sebi on Wednesday gave relaxation of one month till 15 September to listed companies for submitting their June quarter results amid coronavirus pandemic.

Earnings Today:

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries was up 0.16% ahead of its Q1 results today.

Earnings Impact:

HDFC tumbled 3.75%. The housing finance major fell 1.50% to Rs 1851.10 after net profit fell 4.7% to Rs 3051.52 crore in Q1 June 2020 from Rs 3203.10 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net interest income (NII) rose 10% to Rs 3392 crore in Q1 June 2020 from Rs 3079 crore in Q1 June 2019. The NII numbers, however, are not comparable with each other owing to the higher liquidity levels and equity investments made in the recent period. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.1% as on 30 June 2020 as compared to 3.3% as on 30 June 2019. Total tax expense fell 29% YoY to Rs 555.31 crore in the June quarter. Profit before tax in Q1 FY21 stood at Rs 3606.83 crore, down by 9.5% from Rs 3985.11 crore in Q1 FY20. After adjusting dividend, profit on sale of investments, net gains on de-recognition of assigned loans, provisioning and the impact of negative carry on account of higher liquidity, the adjusted profit before tax for the quarter ended 30 June 2020 is Rs 3,265 crore compared to Rs 2,684 crore in the previous year, reflecting a growth of 22%.

CEAT down 0.8% after the tyre manufacturer reported consolidated net loss of Rs 34.76 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 82.60 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 36.33% to Rs 1,126.46 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. CEAT reported an exceptional expense of Rs 21.8 crore in Q1 June 2020. Consolidated EBITDA fell 39% to Rs 105.5 crore in Q1 June 2020 from Rs 172.4 crore in Q1 June 2019. EBITDA margin declined to 9.4% in Q1 June 2020 from 9.8% in the same period last year.

TVS Motor Company shed 0.25%. The auto maker's consolidated net loss of Rs 182.79 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 151.24 crore in Q1 June 2019. Consolidated net sales slumped 61.3% to Rs 1,939.65 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with Rs 5,018.34 crore in Q1 June 2019. Consolidated pre-tax loss stood at Rs 240.87 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with pre-tax profit of Rs 231.53 crore in Q1 June 2019. The result was announced post trading hours yesterday, 29 July 2020.

Ajanta Pharma rose 1.15% to Rs 1,506.70 after its consolidated net profit jumped 28.90% to Rs 147.76 crore on 9.19% increase in net sales to Rs 668.20 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. EBITDA grew 33% to Rs 223 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 168 crore in Q1 June 2019. EBITDA stood at 33% of revenue. Total export sales jumped 19% to Rs 483 crore during the quarter. During the quarter, India sales stood at Rs 174 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Rs 194 crore, registering a 10% fall Y-o-Y (year-on-year). As per IQVIA MAT June 2020 data,the firm posted a healthy growth of 10% in cardiology (segment growth of 12%), 5% in ophthalmology (segment growth of 3%), 10% in pain management (segment growth of 5%) and a decline of 3% in dermatology (segment growth of 5%).

Navin Fluorine down 1.79%. On a consolidated basis, the speciality chemicals maker's net profit jumped 33.7% to Rs 52.96 crore on 14.5% drop in net sales to Rs 214.95 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. Consolidated operating EBITDA skid 12% to Rs 53.80 crore in Q1 FY21 as against Rs 61.10 crore in Q1 FY20. Operating EBITDA margin stood at 25% in Q1 FY21 compared with 24.3% in Q1 FY20. Due to COVID-19 and nationwide lockdown announced by the Government, Navine Fluorine International had temporarily suspended manufacturing operations at its facilities. Therefore, the performance of Q1 FY21 do not represent normal quarter/operations and is not strictly comparable with previous periods.

GMM Pfaudler rose 1% after the company reported 8.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.19 crore on 2.8% increase in net sales to Rs 154.43 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. EBITDA remained flat at Rs 27.5 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin fell to 17.8% as on 30 June 2020 from 18.4% as on 30 June 2019. Profit before tax in Q1 FY21 stood at Rs 23.07 crore, down by 4% from Rs 24.04 crore in Q1 FY20. Current tax expense declined 12% to Rs 5.07 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

Indian Energy Exchange was down 0.5%. IEX's consolidated net profit rose 6.3% to Rs 42.09 crore on 12.1% jump in net sales to Rs 67.88 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) gained 3% to Rs 56.36 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 54.71 crore in Q1 June 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter fell 0.1% at Rs 13.98 crore as against Rs 14 crore in Q1 June 2019. EBITDA gained 4.8% to Rs 61.34 crore in Q1 June 2020 from Rs 58.51 crore in Q1 June 2019. The result was disclosed after market hours yesterday, 29 July 2020.

Mastek jumped 5.33% fter consolidated net profit surged 19.61% to Rs 46.58 crore on 14.67% increase in net sales to Rs 386.06 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q4 March 2020. The company reported one-time exceptional loss of Rs 17.55 crore in Q4 March 2020, which included material provisions for doubtful debts on certain revenue contracts (Mastek India and US); write back of contingent consideration (Mastek US); and legal and professional costs (UK and India) relating to the business combination consummated in Q4 March 2020. Consolidated total EBITDA rose 12% to Rs 84.80 crore in Q1 FY21 as against Rs 75.7 crore in Q4 FY20. Total EBITDA margin stood at 21.1% in Q1 FY21 compared with 21.4% in Q4 FY20. The Q1 result was declared after market hours yesterday, 29 July 2020.

Sagar Cement surged 6.39% after consolidated net profit jumped 22% to Rs 36 crore on 23.3% decline in net sales to Rs 264.12 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. Sales volume skid 32% to 5,55,312 MT in Q1 FY21 as against 8,20,155 MT in Q1 FY20, due to suspension of operations due to nationwide lockdown. Consolidated operating EBITDA jumped 11% to Rs 87.01 crore in Q1 FY21 as against Rs 78.62 crore in Q1 FY20. Operating EBITDA margin improved to 33% in Q1 FY21 compared with 23% in Q1 FY20.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones futures were down 195 points, indicating a weak opening in the US stocks later today.

European markets fell across the board while Asian ended mixed on Thursday. A spike in coronavirus infections in Asia weighed on investor sentiment with Australia and India reporting record daily infections, dispelling notions that the worst may be over for the region.

On the economic data front, Japanese retail sales for June declined 1.2% as compared to a year ago, according to a preliminary report by the country's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

In US, stocks finished higher Wednesday after the US Fed policy outcome. Fed Chair Powell reiterated his promise to provide support until the threat of the coronavirus to the US economy has passed.

In a statement at the end of its policy-making meeting Wednesday, the Fed acknowledged that the economy has rebounded from the depths of March and April, when nearly all states closed down nonessential businesses. But it said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment and inflation." The Fed announced no new policies in its statement. The central bank said it will also continue to buy about $120 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds each month, which are intended to inject cash into financial markets and spur borrowing and spending.

In US economic data, the trade deficit in goods dropped to $70.6 billion in June, a 6.1% decline in June from the previous month. The index of pending home sales soared 16.6% last month, helped by low borrowing rates, as compared with May, the National Association of Realtors reported Wednesday.

