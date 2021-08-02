Sensex, Nifty spurt in early trade; breadth strong

Key benchmark indices are trading firm in early trade on buying demand in index pivotals. At 9:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 330.68 points or 0.63% at 52,917.52. The Nifty 50 index was up 101 points or 0.64% at 15,864.05. Asian stocks are trading mixed.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.72%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.91%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, is strong. On the BSE, 2065 shares rose and 640 shares fell. A total of 107 shares were unchanged.

Stocks in news:

NTPC fell 0.17%. NTPC reported 18% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,411.56 crore on a 14.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 29,888.02 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Britannia Industries gained 3.13%. Britannia Industries posted a 7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 389.55 crore on a 10.3% rise in net sales to Rs 3,352 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Tata Motors rose 1.14%. Tata Motors sales in the domestic & international market for July 2021 stood at 54,119 vehicles, compared to 27,711 units during July 2020.

Hero MotoCorp rose 0.54%. Hero MotoCorp sold 454,398 units of two-wheelers in July 2021 from 5,20,104 units in July 2020.

UPL dropped 1.86%. UPL posted a 23% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 678 crore on a 9% rise in revenue to Rs 8,515 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

PI Industries advanced 4.13%. PI Industries' consolidated net profit rose 28.7% to Rs 187.20 crore on a 12.6% increase in net sales to Rs 1,193.80 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Bandhan Bank rose 3.69%. The bank's standalone net profit dropped 32.1% to Rs 373.08 crore on a 15.8% rise in total income to Rs 3,943.37 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks are trading mixed on Monday, as data showed Chinese manufacturing activity growth slowed in July.

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for July released Monday came in at 50. The Caixin manufacturing PMI figure had come in at 51.3 in June.

China's official manufacturing PMI released over the weekend also showed factory activity growth slowing in July, with the figure for the month coming in at 50.4 versus June's reading of 50.9.

The Covid situation in the region may also weigh on investor sentiment. More areas in Japan entered a Covid-19 state of emergency on Monday due to a spike in virus cases, as per reports.

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, with renewed concerns about a rise of cases of the delta variant COVID-19 and disappointing results from Amazon.com partly blamed for the slump.

Data on Friday showed the core personal consumption expenditures price index rose 3.5% in June year over year.

A final reading of the University of Michigan's consumer-sentiment index fell to 81.2 in July from a reading of 85.5 in June, though it exceeded the initial July figure of 80.8.

Back home, key equity indices closed lower on Friday, erasing intraday gains. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 66.23 points or 0.13% to 52,586.84. The Nifty 50 index lost 15.40 points or 0.1% to 15,763.05.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,848.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,956.68 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 July, provisional data showed.

