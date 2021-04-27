Hero MotoCorp Ltd jumps around 2%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2920.7, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.31% in last one year as compared to a 55.77% gain in NIFTY and a 78.05% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2920.7, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 14612.8. The Sensex is at 48827.09, up 0.91%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has dropped around 1.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9641.45, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2925.55, up 1.84% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 21.03 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

