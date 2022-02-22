Sensex, Nifty tumble as Russia-Ukraine tension worsens

The domestic indices traded with deep cuts in early trade, mirroring the weakness in global markets. The continued escalation of geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine depressed the investor community. All sectoral indices on the NSE are trading in the red.
At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 1,021.46 points or 1.77% to 56,662.13. The Nifty 50 index slumped 289.80 points or 1.68% to 16,916.85.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 18% to 27.03.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 1.47% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index lost 2.10%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 334 shares rose and 2,403 shares fell. A total of 58 shares were unchanged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Adani Enterprises fell 2.16% to Rs 1647.90. The Adani Group announced it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ballard Power Systems to evaluate a joint investment case for the commercialization of hydrogen fuel cells in various mobility and industrial applications in India. Under the MoU, both parties will examine various options to cooperate, including potential collaboration for fuel cell manufacturing in India.
Vedanta declined 2.21% to Rs 345.90. The company announced that it has made an oil discovery in its exploratory well in Rajasthan's Barmer district. The company holds 100% participating interest in the block.
Indiabulls Housing Finance was up 0.30% to Rs 167.25. The company informed that the Enforcement Directorate has sought some information regarding certain clients. The company and its officials have provided the data of clients to Enforcement Directorate.
Global Markets:
Asian stocks were trading lower on Tuesday as tensions surrounding Russia and Ukraine continue to keep investors on edge.
Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly ordered forces into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, following a Monday announcement that he would recognize their independence. After that development, the White House responded, with U.S. President Joe Biden ordering sanctions against the separatist regions of Ukraine.
U.S. markets were closed for a holiday on Monday.
Oil jumped to a seven-year high as Europe's eastern flank stood on the brink of war after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU