Sensex soars 787 pts, Nifty reclaims 18K; UltraTech up 4%

Domestic equity benchmarks ended near the day's high with robust gains on Monday. After the gap-up start, the Nifty hovered in a narrow range for majority of the day. However, buying in the final hour pushed the index above 18,000 levels. All the sectoral indices on the NSE settled in the green. Consumer durables, IT and auto shares were in demand.

The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 786.74 points or 1.31% to 60,746.59. The Nifty 50 index gained 225.40 points or 1.27% to 18,012.20.

UltraTech Cement (up 4.08%), Eicher Motors (up 2.92%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.92%) were top Nifty gainers.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 1.24% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.45%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,855 shares rose and 1,698 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

India's forex reserves dropped by $3.847 billion to $524.52 billion for the week ended October 21, the RBI said on Friday. The overall reserves had dropped by $4.50 billion to $528.37 billion in the previous reporting week, and have been declining for many months now. In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments. Foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, saw a drop of $3.593 billion to $465.075 billion during the week to October 21, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

Numbers to Watch:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 7.447 as compared with 7.416 at close in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 82.81, compared with its close of 82.4725 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2022 settlement added 0.29% to Rs 50,376.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.33% to 111.12.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 1.31% to 4.062.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2022 settlement lost $1.10 or 1.15% at $94.67 a barrel.

Global Markets:

The Dow Jones index futures were down 104 points, indicating a negative opening in the US market today.

Most shares in Europe and Asia advanced on Monday as investors digest the European Central Bank's decision to raise its interest rate by 75 basis points.

Investors will be watching for the latest inflation figures from the euro zone for October, as well as third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data.

Meanwhile, China's factory activity shrank in October compared with September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index print came in at 49.2, missing expectations for a reading of 50. In September, the PMI reading stood at 50.1. China's official non-manufacturing PMI came in at 48.7, compared with a print of 50.6 in September.

A robust, broad-based rally sent the Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Friday as encouraging economic data and a sunnier earnings outlook fueled investor risk appetite ahead of next week's much-anticipated two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 2.86%. The company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,229 crore, registering a robust growth of 23% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company achieved consolidated revenues of Rs 42,763 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 recording a y-o-y growth of 23% with execution tailwinds in the Infrastructure Projects segment and sustained growth momentum in the IT&TS portfolio. International revenues during the quarter at Rs 15,473 crore constituted 36% of the total revenue.

L&T recorded orders worth Rs 51,914 crore at the group level during the quarter ended 30 September 2022, registering a growth of 23% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Bharti Airtel rose 1.76%. The telecom major posted consolidated quarterly revenues of Rs 34,527 crore, up 21.9% YoY, backed by strong and consistent performance delivery across the portfolio and crossing 500 million customers globally. Consolidated net income (after exceptional items) stood at Rs 2,145 crore, up by 89.1% YoY. EBITDA was at Rs 17,721 crore, up 26.4% YoY. EBITDA margin came at 51.3%, an expansion of 184 bps YoY.

India revenues for Q2'23 at Rs 24,333 crore, increased by 22.3% YoY. Mobile revenues grew by 24.8% YoY on account of improved realisation as well as strong 4G customer additions during the year. ARPU for the quarter stood at Rs 190 as compared to Rs 153 in Q2'22 on the back of our continued focus on quality customers, feature phone to smartphone upgradation and data monetization.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) surged 17.74% to Rs 1157.55. The company's board has revised record date for 5:1 bonus shares from 3 November 2022 to 11 November 2022. The company's board on 3 October 2022 approved issuing 5 bonus equity shares for each share held (5:1).

The stock fell 14% in the past three consecutive sessions. Investors are worried as the lock-in period for pre-IPO shareholders (promoters, employees & other institutions) ends on 10 November 2022, a year after Nykaa formally listed on the bourses.

Minda Corporation gained 2.72% after the auto components maker said that it has collaborated with a Korea-based company, Daesung Eltec to bring the next generation advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) solutions to India.

JSW Energy rallied 6.21% after the company's consolidated net profit surged 37.3% to Rs 465.67 crore on 14.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,387.48 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22. Consolidated profit before tax declined marginally to Rs 604.68 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 606.56 crore posted in the same period last year.

NTPC slipped 0.60%. The power producer reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3417.67 crore in Q2FY23 from net profit of Rs 3690.95 crore reported in Q2FY22. Total income rose to Rs 44681.50 crore during Q2FY23 against Rs 33095.67 crore recorded in Q2FY22.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) fell 0.29%. The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 910.21 crore in Q2FY23 from net profit of Rs 6,235.39 crore reported in Q2FY22. Total income rose to Rs 2,33,800.98 crore during Q2FY23 against Rs 1,72,646.31 crore recorded in Q2FY22.

Vedanta declined 1.39%. On consolidated basis, Vedanta's net profit declined 53.71% to Rs 2,690 crore despite of 20.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 36,237 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22. The mining company said that the increase in revenue was supported by higher sales volume, strategic hedging gains and foreign exchange gains; partially offset by lower commodity prices.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories shed 0.66%. The drug maker reported 12% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 11,128 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared with a PAT of Rs 9,920 crore recorded in the same period last year. Revenues improved by 9% YoY to Rs 63,057 crore in the second quarter. The company had posted a revenue of Rs 57,632 crore in the same period last year.

Intellect Design Arena fell 13.75% after the company's consolidated net profit fell 33.44% to Rs 45.77 crore on 2.54% decrease in net revenue to Rs 527.54 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q1 June 2022. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 42.2% and net revenue rose 16.7% in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Sportking India fell 15.91% after the company's net profit slumped to Rs 0.01 crore in Q2 September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 110.17 crore in Q2 September 2021. The company incurred an exceptional expense of Rs 30 crore due to redemption of 5% non-convertible non-cumulative redeemable preference shares. Net sales rose 5.4% year-on-year to Rs 552.14 crore in Q2 FY23. Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled by 95.5% YoY to Rs 6.62 crore in Q2 FY23.

