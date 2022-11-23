Zydus receives USFDA approval for Famotidine Injection

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Famotidine Injection USP, 40 mg/4 mL (10 mg/mL) and 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL) multiple-dose vials (USRLD: Pepcid injection).

Famotidine Injection is indicated to treat ulcers of the stomach and intestines and to prevent intestinal ulcers from coming back after they have healed.

This medication is also used to treat certain stomach and throat (esophagus) problems such as erosive esophagitis, gastroesophageal reflux disease-GERD and Zollinger-Ellison syndrome.

Famotidine Injection had annual sales of USD 1.9 mn in the United States according to IQVIA data (IQVIA MAT Sep 2022). The drug will be manufactured at the group's injectable manufacturing facility at Jarod, near Vadodara, India.

