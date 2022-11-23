JUST IN
Bharti Airtel launches its 5G service at Nagpur International Airport

Bharti Airtel has deployed its cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus service at Dr.

Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport Nagpur, making it the second airport in the state to enjoy ultrafast 5G service. The new terminal in Bengaluru, Pune and Varanasi are the other three airports that have Airtel 5G Plus.

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 12:53 IST

