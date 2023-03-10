Sequent Scientific Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, KSB Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2023.

Sequent Scientific Ltd soared 12.83% to Rs 83.91 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd surged 7.64% to Rs 59.03. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

KSB Ltd spiked 6.44% to Rs 2073.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16522 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2145 shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd gained 6.38% to Rs 295.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84488 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27998 shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd spurt 5.00% to Rs 683.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

