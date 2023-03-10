Volumes jump at Birla Corporation Ltd counter

Birla Corporation Ltd saw volume of 12328 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3302 shares

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, 360 ONE WAM Ltd, KSB Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 March 2023.

Birla Corporation Ltd saw volume of 12328 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3302 shares. The stock dropped 0.34% to Rs.891.40. Volumes stood at 1231 shares in the last session.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd recorded volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43640 shares. The stock lost 0.76% to Rs.188.35. Volumes stood at 32421 shares in the last session.

360 ONE WAM Ltd recorded volume of 18667 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6514 shares. The stock gained 1.46% to Rs.446.00. Volumes stood at 12971 shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd recorded volume of 6007 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2554 shares. The stock gained 5.66% to Rs.2,057.95. Volumes stood at 3550 shares in the last session.

V I P Industries Ltd saw volume of 24454 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10806 shares. The stock dropped 0.04% to Rs.607.80. Volumes stood at 11563 shares in the last session.

