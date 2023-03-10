JUST IN
Thermax rises on inking pact to explore green hydrogen projects
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Birla Corporation Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Birla Corporation Ltd saw volume of 12328 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3302 shares

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, 360 ONE WAM Ltd, KSB Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 March 2023.

Birla Corporation Ltd saw volume of 12328 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3302 shares. The stock dropped 0.34% to Rs.891.40. Volumes stood at 1231 shares in the last session.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd recorded volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43640 shares. The stock lost 0.76% to Rs.188.35. Volumes stood at 32421 shares in the last session.

360 ONE WAM Ltd recorded volume of 18667 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6514 shares. The stock gained 1.46% to Rs.446.00. Volumes stood at 12971 shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd recorded volume of 6007 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2554 shares. The stock gained 5.66% to Rs.2,057.95. Volumes stood at 3550 shares in the last session.

V I P Industries Ltd saw volume of 24454 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10806 shares. The stock dropped 0.04% to Rs.607.80. Volumes stood at 11563 shares in the last session.

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 11:00 IST

