B T Syndicate has allotted 4,56,40,000 shares of Rs. 1/- each as fully-paid up bonus shares on 26 June 2019, in the ratio of 4:5, to the eligible members whose names appear in the register of members/ list of beneficial owners as on 25 June 2019, being the record date fixed for this purpose.

