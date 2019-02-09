JUST IN
Board of Coastal Corporation takes note of Govt. subsidiary for setting up sea food processing unit
Business Standard

Seshasayee Paper & Boards standalone net profit rises 63.39% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.24% to Rs 354.50 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards rose 63.39% to Rs 50.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 30.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.24% to Rs 354.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 294.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales354.50294.82 20 OPM %23.4616.21 -PBDT83.9746.57 80 PBT74.9738.23 96 NP50.5230.92 63

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:38 IST

