Seshasayee Paper & Boards standalone net profit rises 63.39% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 20.24% to Rs 354.50 croreNet profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards rose 63.39% to Rs 50.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 30.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.24% to Rs 354.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 294.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales354.50294.82 20 OPM %23.4616.21 -PBDT83.9746.57 80 PBT74.9738.23 96 NP50.5230.92 63
