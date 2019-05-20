Shaily Engineering Plastics standalone net profit declines 51.18% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.40% to Rs 77.36 croreNet profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics declined 51.18% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.40% to Rs 77.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 91.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.30% to Rs 19.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 338.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 318.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales77.3691.44 -15 338.34318.32 6 OPM %14.7415.34 -15.5516.72 - PBDT9.2812.84 -28 44.8748.71 -8 PBT5.329.89 -46 29.9534.22 -12 NP3.517.19 -51 19.2823.89 -19
