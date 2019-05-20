JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex surges above 39,000
Business Standard

Shaily Engineering Plastics standalone net profit declines 51.18% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 15.40% to Rs 77.36 crore

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics declined 51.18% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.40% to Rs 77.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 91.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.30% to Rs 19.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 338.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 318.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales77.3691.44 -15 338.34318.32 6 OPM %14.7415.34 -15.5516.72 - PBDT9.2812.84 -28 44.8748.71 -8 PBT5.329.89 -46 29.9534.22 -12 NP3.517.19 -51 19.2823.89 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 12:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements