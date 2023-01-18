JUST IN
Shalby consolidated net profit rises 18.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.69% to Rs 202.46 crore

Net profit of Shalby rose 18.16% to Rs 15.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.69% to Rs 202.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 162.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales202.46162.37 25 OPM %16.7717.37 -PBDT35.3329.46 20 PBT23.5418.21 29 NP15.2912.94 18

