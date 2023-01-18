Shalby consolidated net profit rises 18.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.69% to Rs 202.46 crore

Net profit of Shalby rose 18.16% to Rs 15.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.69% to Rs 202.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 162.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.202.46162.3716.7717.3735.3329.4623.5418.2115.2912.94

