Shangar Decor reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 300.93% to Rs 4.33 croreNet profit of Shangar Decor reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 300.93% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.14% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 6.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.331.08 301 6.946.22 12 OPM %3.00-51.85 -15.7118.65 - PBDT0.20-0.61 LP 1.141.09 5 PBT0.08-0.96 LP 0.390.28 39 NP0.02-1.03 LP 0.330.21 57
