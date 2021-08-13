Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TD Power Systems Ltd, Emami Paper Mills Ltd, Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd and N R Agarwal Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 August 2021.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 90.05 at 13-Aug-2021 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 83245 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6621 shares in the past one month.

TD Power Systems Ltd surged 16.48% to Rs 218. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21860 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5725 shares in the past one month.

Emami Paper Mills Ltd soared 15.52% to Rs 201.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44394 shares in the past one month.

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd spurt 13.80% to Rs 823.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20985 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8268 shares in the past one month.

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd gained 12.49% to Rs 352.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62763 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15948 shares in the past one month.

