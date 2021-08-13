MSTC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd, India Glycols Ltd and Indostar Capital Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 August 2021.

MSTC Ltd spiked 10.36% to Rs 294.55 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44370 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 169.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 93799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd soared 9.07% to Rs 19330. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 957 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 436 shares in the past one month.

India Glycols Ltd added 9.00% to Rs 742.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41017 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24305 shares in the past one month.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd jumped 8.91% to Rs 373.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13876 shares in the past one month.

