Oil and Gas stocks spurt

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 40.35 points or 0.32% at 12626.8 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.25%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.39%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.07%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.79%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.7%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.04%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.53%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.09%), and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.44%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 132.9 or 0.39% at 34114.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.9 points or 0.38% at 10077.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 66.11 points or 0.55% at 12021.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.11 points or 0.41% at 4196.72.

On BSE,1069 shares were trading in green, 594 were trading in red and 79 were unchanged.

