Share India Securities standalone net profit rises 149.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 74.50% to Rs 84.84 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities rose 149.00% to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 74.50% to Rs 84.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 48.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales84.8448.62 74 OPM %18.2821.84 -PBDT15.858.03 97 PBT14.956.70 123 NP11.184.49 149

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 07:59 IST

