Shares may extend recent losses

Trading of index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 40.50 points at the opening bell due to ongoing weakness in global shares.

On the economic front, the all- general Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 2.92% in April 2019, compared with 2.86% in March 2019. The based on CPI was 4.58% in April 2018. The (CSO) released the data after market hours yesterday, 13 May 2019.

Overseas, most Asian shares declined Tuesday following sharp decline in US stocks overnight as the trade war between and the escalated.

announced on Monday that it will raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods, beginning on 1 June 2019. The goods targeted include a broad range of Last week, US raised duties on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25% from 10%.

US Trade Representative's office reportedly said it planned to hold a public hearing next month on the possibility of imposing duties of up to 25% on a further $300 billion worth of imports from

In US, stocks closed sharply lower Monday, as investors weighed an escalating tariff fight that could pose risks to the US, Chinese and global economies.

Closer home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,056.01 crore on 13 May 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,057.91 crore on 13 May 2019, as per provisional data.

Domestic stocks dropped sharply on Monday, 13 May 2019, on negative global stocks. Domestic stocks registered losses for ninth straight trading session. Investors are concerned about global economic growth after trade negotiations between the US and China appeared at a deadlock. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, lost 372.17 points or 0.99% to 37,090.82. The index fell 130.70 points or 1.16% to 11,148.20.

