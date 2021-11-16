Sharika Enterprises gains on bagging order worth Rs 81.30 lakh

Sharika Enterprises rose 1.46% to Rs 9.01 after the company received an order worth Rs 81.30 lakh from Punjab Energy Development Agency for Design, Supply, Installation and Commissioning.

Sharika Enterprises has secured an order from Punjab Energy Development Agency for Design, Supply, Installation and Commissioning including 12 watt LED based 500 Solar Lighting Systems with 12.8-30 Ah, Lithium Ferro Phosphate Battery with 5 years warranty amounting Rs 81.30 lakh (including taxes).

On a consolidated basis, Sharika Enterprises' net profit stood at Rs 1.17 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 2.35 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales stood at Rs 4.82 crore in Q1 June 2021, registering a 27% fall from Rs 6.60 crore in Q1 June 2020.

Sharika Enterprises is an India-based power transmission and distribution engineering procurement construction (EPC) company. The company is engaged in engineering procurement construction (EPC) contracts, specialized assembling, trading activities and erection services.

