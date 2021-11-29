Sharika Enterprises hits the roof on order win worth Rs 10.47 cr

Sharika Enterprises hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 9.22 after the company received order from LS Cable India for the supply of optical ground wire amounting to Rs 10.47 crore (including taxes).

On a consolidated basis, Sharika Enterprises' net loss stood at Rs 0.32 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 2.79 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales stood at Rs 5.71 crore in Q2 September 2021, registering a 175.80% growth from Rs 2.07 crore in Q2 September 2020.

Sharika Enterprises is an India-based power transmission and distribution engineering procurement construction (EPC) company. The company is engaged in engineering procurement construction (EPC) contracts, specialized assembling, trading activities and erection services.

