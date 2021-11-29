Volumes jump at Coromandel International Ltd counter

Coromandel International Ltd witnessed volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 8.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13356 shares

Poly Medicure Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Inox Leisure Ltd, EIH Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 November 2021.

Coromandel International Ltd witnessed volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 8.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13356 shares. The stock dropped 0.69% to Rs.747.00. Volumes stood at 11039 shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd notched up volume of 38516 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 7.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5391 shares. The stock rose 8.73% to Rs.1,065.00. Volumes stood at 12000 shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 39931 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13185 shares. The stock increased 2.61% to Rs.3,115.45. Volumes stood at 16220 shares in the last session.

Inox Leisure Ltd recorded volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42979 shares. The stock lost 5.25% to Rs.358.05. Volumes stood at 72556 shares in the last session.

EIH Ltd notched up volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56334 shares. The stock slipped 6.68% to Rs.118.80. Volumes stood at 1.65 lakh shares in the last session.

