Reliance Jio to hike tariff from 1st Dec

The telecom service provider has hiked its tariff plans for prepaid users by 20%.

"Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries," the company said in a filing with the exchange on 28 November.

The tariff hike will be effective from 1st December 2021.

The base tariff voice plan with a validity of 28 days will cost Rs 91 from Rs 75 earlier.

The cheapest unlimited voice bundle plan with a validity of 28 days will cost Rs 155 from Rs 129 earlier. The pack consists of unlimited calling, 300 SMS, 2GB data/month.

The premium unlimited voice bundle plan with a validity of 365 days will cost Rs 2879 from Rs 2399 earlier. The pack consists of unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2GB data/day.

Reliance Jio lost 1.90 crore subscribers in the month of September 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 42.48 crore.

Reliance Industries (RIL), which controls Reliance Jio, was up 2.60% at Rs 2474.90.

On a consolidated basis, RIL reported 46% increase in net profit to Rs 15,479 crore on 50.7% rise in net sales to Rs 1,67,611 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail, and digital services.

