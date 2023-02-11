Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 81.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.53% to Rs 5.43 croreNet profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research rose 81.82% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.434.70 16 OPM %17.1312.34 -PBDT0.610.42 45 PBT0.220.15 47 NP0.200.11 82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU